PM Pays Tribute To Allama Iqbal; Calls For Imbibing His Vision
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday paid tribute to visionary poet and philosopher Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, on his birth anniversary and called for commitment to imbibing his vision and building a nation.
On his X handle, the prime minister said “His (Dr Iqbal) thoughts and writings have deeply influenced the course of our nation and remain a beacon of inspiration, urging us to work tirelessly for the progress and strength of Pakistan”.
Allama Iqbal’s poetry was not just a reflection of his time but a timeless call for action and introspection.
He urged the youth to rise above mediocrity and achieve greatness through unwavering faith and hard work, he added.
He further posted, “As we celebrate this day, let us commit ourselves to imbibing his vision and building a nation that reflects his ideals of justice, equality, and excellence.”
The prime minister also posted couplets of Allama Iqbal highlighting the message of constant struggle in life to overcome trials and tribulations of life.
Recent Stories
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GCWUS holds seminar on Iqbal Day2 minutes ago
-
Passports Fees-Check complete details here3 minutes ago
-
Bakht Kakar, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani visits trauma center, instructed to provide best treatment to in ..12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns Quetta railway station blast; directs PPP workers to donate blood for injure ..22 minutes ago
-
110th death anniversary of Allama Iqbal's mother observed32 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns Quetta blast, calls for unity against terrorism42 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal condemns Quetta Railway Station blast52 minutes ago
-
147th birthday of Allama Iqbal was celebrated with traditional zeal52 minutes ago
-
PR sets up information desk at Quetta railway station after bomb blast1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's rich cultural heritage on display at Lok Mela 2024: Director1 hour ago
-
New polio case reported in KP, raising the toll of infection to 101 hour ago
-
Dense fog disrupts traffic in Lahore;Motorways and Ring road closed1 hour ago