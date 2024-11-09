Open Menu

PM Pays Tribute To Allama Iqbal; Calls For Imbibing His Vision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday paid tribute to visionary poet and philosopher Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, on his birth anniversary and called for commitment to imbibing his vision and building a nation.

On his X handle, the prime minister said “His (Dr Iqbal) thoughts and writings have deeply influenced the course of our nation and remain a beacon of inspiration, urging us to work tirelessly for the progress and strength of Pakistan”.

Allama Iqbal’s poetry was not just a reflection of his time but a timeless call for action and introspection.

He urged the youth to rise above mediocrity and achieve greatness through unwavering faith and hard work, he added.

He further posted, “As we celebrate this day, let us commit ourselves to imbibing his vision and building a nation that reflects his ideals of justice, equality, and excellence.”

The prime minister also posted couplets of Allama Iqbal highlighting the message of constant struggle in life to overcome trials and tribulations of life.

