PM pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on 147th birth anniversary,calls for youth to embrace his ideals

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 11:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif honored Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA) on his 147th birth anniversary,describing his poetry as a "timeless call for action and introspection."
In a message issued here on this auspicious occasion, the prime minister paid heartfelt tribute to the poet-philosopher, acknowledging his profound influence on the course of Pakistan’s history.
"I extend my heartfelt tribute to Allama Iqbal,the visionary poet-philosopher and a towering figure whose thoughts and writings have deeply influenced the course of our nation," said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
He emphasized that Iqbal’s philosophy was instrumental in igniting the dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent,ultimately leading to the creation of Pakistan.
The PM further noted that Iqbal's teachings on self-reliance,self-awareness and unity continue to inspire Pakistanis to strive for progress and prosperity.
The premier also issued a call to the youth to rise above mediocrity and pursue greatness through unwavering faith and hard work. "As we celebrate this day, let us commit ourselves to imbibing his vision and building a nation that reflects his ideals of justice, equality and excellence," he urged.
PM Shehbaz Sharif concluded with a message of hope and resolve: "Let us embody his teachings and move forward with renewed hope and determination."
