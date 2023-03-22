UrduPoint.com

PM Pays Tribute To Army Officials Martyred In Angoor Adda, DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 12:10 AM

PM pays tribute to army officials martyred in Angoor Adda, DI Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid tribute to the Pakistan Army officials including Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki who were martyred while fighting against terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan and Angoor Adda area of South Waziristan.

The prime minister, in a statement, also paid tribute to Havaldar Muhamamd Azhar Iqbal, Naik Muhammad Asad and Sepoy Muhammad Isa who embraced martyrdom.

"I salute the soldiers who embraced martyrdom while fighting against terrorists with valor. The whole nation stands by their brave armed forces," he remarked.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs in paradise and grant strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

