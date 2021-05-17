PM pays tribute to Begum Nasim Wali for her struggle for democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday paid tribute to veteran politician and leader of Awami National Party late Begum Nasim Wali Khan for her struggle for democracy in the country.

"She will be remembered for her struggle for democracy in Pakistan," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Imran Khan extended condolences to the family of Begum Nasim Wali, who breathed her last on Sunday.