PM pays tribute to brave martyrs of armed forces on Defence & Martyrs Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the brave martyrs of the Armed Forces who laid their lives for the sanctity of Pakistan on Defence & Martyrs Day.

"6th September is etched in our national memory as a day of valor, unity, and resolve. Sixty years ago, our valiant Armed Forces, with the full support of the people, foiled the enemy’s aggression and proved that Pakistan is a resilient nation, fully capable of safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the prime minister said in his message on the occasion of Defence & Martyrs Day.

He said that indomitable spirit of 1965, remained alive today, as once again, in the recent Marka-e-Haq, our Armed Forces and the people stood together like an iron wall (Bunyan-um-Marsoos) against external aggression.

Our Army, Navy, and Air Force, through unmatched professionalism, advanced combat skills, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff's strategic vision, have set new benchmarks of excellence, crushing the enemy’s arrogance with their resolute strength, he said adding "We pay tribute to our brave Shuhada, who laid down their lives for the sanctity of our homeland, and to our Ghazis, whose courage continues to inspire future generations".

He emphasized that Pakistan remained committed to the policy of peaceful coexistence and constructive engagement with the world. "Yet, we cannot be oblivious to the reality of persistent Indian provocations and the changing regional environment," he warned.

The prime minister expressed the commitment to continue strengthening and modernizing the country's defence capabilities, while also confronting the twin menace of state-sponsored terrorism and foreign proxies operating within the borders.

The prime minister said the country's brave armed forces and law enforcement agencies, through their perseverance and sacrifice, have made immense progress in eliminating the scourge of Fitna-e-Khawarij and Fitna-e-Hindustan. The nation stands firmly behind them until this mission is accomplished.

"On this day, we also reaffirm our solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), who have endured decades of brutal state terrorism. Their struggle for freedom cannot be suppressed by force," he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities in Palestine and urged the international community to play its role in bringing an end to Israeli aggression, while ensuring the protection of civilians, and uninterrupted supply of essential humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

He said national defence was inseparable from economic stability. He also stressed for collectively working by rising above personal differences to achieve lasting prosperity and self-reliance.

"On this Defence and Martyrs Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to Quaid-i-Azam’s enduring principles of Faith, Unity, and Discipline, and strengthen our resolve to build a secure, united, and prosperous Pakistan," he added.