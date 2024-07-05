PM Pays Tribute To Capt. Karnal Sher Khan On His 25th Martyrdom Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed on his 25th martyrdom anniversary, lauding his unprecedented valor and patriotism.
The prime minister, in a statement, said that Capt. Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed showed exemplary gallantry and courage on the Kargil front which was even acknowledged by the enemy.
He said Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed set an example of patriotism, dutifulness and fighting for the country sacrificing his own life that would be kept alive forever.
"Capt. Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) and his family are pride of the whole nation. The armed forces have rendered immense sacrifices for the country's defence. The whole nation, including me, salutes the soldiers of Pakistan Army for their undeterred resolve to safeguard the country," he remarked.
