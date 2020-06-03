PM pays tribute to doctors, healthcare staff for fighting COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday paid tribute to doctors and healthcare staff who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on forefront without caring for their own lives, saying, they were the real heroes of the country and nation.

Chairing a high-level meeting about the doctors and health cadre workers who are fighting against the virus and to fulfilling their requirements, the prime minister said the entire nation was proud of them who were fighting to save them from the deadly pandemic.

The prime minister said fulfilling all requirements of doctors and healthcare staff was top most priority of the government and they would leave no stone unturned in that regard.

The prime minister directed that the provincial governments should play a pro-active role to create awareness among the people about implementation of SOPs to protect them from the virus. He said such step would not only put minimum burden on the present health facilities but it would also make ensure effective countering of the virus.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Planning Minister Asad Umar, SAPM Dr Sania Nishtar, Dr Zafar Mirza, Dr Shabaz Gul, PM Focal Person on Corona Dr Faisal Sultan and senior officials. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and KP Health Minister Taimoor Saleem Jhagra also participated through video link.

The meeting reviewed various steps to fulfill all requirements including provision of protection kits and equipment of doctors, paramedics and health cadre works who were fighting the war against the coronavirus.

The meeting also reviewed situation of COVID-19 in the country and present health care facilities. The meeting was told that positive results had been showed about treatment of the and identification of the affected people due to the effective policy of testing, tracking and quarantine. Besides, the resource management system had helped ensure effective and best use of the present resources like special cenres, ventilators and other facilities.