PM Pays Tribute To Fatima Jinnah On Her 130th Birthday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid tribute to Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatma Jinnah on her 130th birthday being celebrated today.

The prime minister said she faced the dictatorship and played a historic role for the people, democracy and the motherland.

The prime minister said that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was like a mother the Pakistani nation and was a great benefactor.

She was a great sister of a great brother Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a press release of PM Office Media Wing, in urdu language, quoted the prime minister as saying.

Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was a source of encouragement and courage to the Founder of Nation, he added.

The prime minister further observed that she also played matchless role during the Pakistan Movement and the for the country and offered sacrifices, adding her personality has been a beacon of light for today's girls and women.

"The nation will always remain indebted to her and will pay tribute for her contributions," he added.

