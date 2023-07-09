Open Menu

PM Pays Tribute To Fatima Jinnah On Her 56th Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tribute to Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her 56th death anniversary.

The prime minister said that she was a benefactor of the nation and had been a source of courage for Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

"Despite her senility, she stood firm against dictatorship and played a historic role for the nation, democracy and the country," he added.

The prime minister said Fatima Jinnah also played an unprecedented role during Pakistan Movement and for the motherland and offered sacrifices.

He said that the personality of Fatima Jinnah was still a beacon of light for the young ladies and women of the country.

The entire nation paid tribute to her contributions and would always stand indebted to her services, he added.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and appealed to the nation to pray for her soul.

