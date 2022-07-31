PM pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday paid tribute to Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) on the occasion of his martyrdom.

In a message, the PM said Hazrat Umar (RA) entered islam with the prayer of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Hazrat Umar (RA) was a companion of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and a leader and a brave commander who, as head of the state, established a comprehensive system of governance, he mentioned.

Shehbaz Sharif said Hazrat Umar (RA) was a good administrator and had the characteristics of humbleness and fear of Allah and he strictly followed the principles of Islam.

The PM said Hazrat Umar (RA) did great favours to the Muslim Ummah and prayed Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the companion of the Prophet (PBUH) and let everybody follow in his footsteps.