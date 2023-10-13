PM pays tribute to KP Police sepoy Umar Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday paid tribute to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police constable Umar Saeed, who fought the terrorists bravely in the Hangu terrorist attack.

The prime minister felicitated the bravery of the Jawan belonging to Swabi who braved the firing during the Hangu attack.

He also gave a reward of Rs 500,000 to Umar Saeed as encouragement.

He said brave young men like Umar Saeed were safeguarding the nation like an iron wall. "Our police is always ready to thwart the nefarious efforts of anti-national elements."

He said the police acted as a leaden wall against anti-national elements at every occasion even in the most difficult situations.