PM Pays Tribute To Kulsoom Nawaz's Services For Country, Democracy

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PM pays tribute to Kulsoom Nawaz's services for country, democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to Kulsoom Nawaz, the former first lady and wife of Pakistan Muslim League-N President Nawaz Sharif, for her services to the country and democracy.

The prime minister, in a statement on her sixth death anniversary, said the whole family could not yet grasp the grief of the passing of Kulsoom Nawaz.

Remembering her as the "mother of democracy", he said that as a wife, mother, sister and political leader, the late Kulsoom Nawaz set an unforgettable example of courage and steadfastness and acted as a shield for Nawaz Sharif.

She said that the late first lady's memorable movement against the dictatorship was a bright chapter of Pakistan's political history.

"love and devotion to islam, the Holy Quran and Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) remained the norm of Kulsoom Nawaz's life. She was the embodiment of Eastern values showing respect to the elders and affection to children besides speaking wisely," the prime minister said and prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of her soul and patience for the family members.

