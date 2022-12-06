UrduPoint.com

PM Pays Tribute To Late Najma Hameed's Services For Democracy, Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 02:00 PM

PM pays tribute to late Najma Hameed's services for democracy, party

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid tribute to the former senior president of the women's wing of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and senior parliamentarian Najma Hameed for her contribution towards democracy and the party.

The prime minister visited the residence of the late Najma Hameed who passed away recently and offered Fatiha for her soul to rest in peace.

He extended condolences to Najma Hameed's sons, her sister Tahira Aurangzeb and niece Marriyum Aurangzeb and said Najma Hameed was a valuable asset to the party.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Democracy Maryam Aurangzeb Women Muslim

Recent Stories

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

9 minutes ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

18 minutes ago
 TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade ..

TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade User Experience

36 minutes ago
 CJP takes suo motu notice on Arshad Sharif's killi ..

CJP takes suo motu notice on Arshad Sharif's killing

57 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz vows to promote principles of freedom ..

PM Shehbaz vows to promote principles of freedom of expression, free media

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.