PM pays tribute to Major Tufail Shaheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid tribute to Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider on his martyrdom day.

He said Major Tufail Shaheed created an immortal story of protecting the motherland and fulfilling his duty with courage and bravery.

He said Major Tufail Shaheed did not even care about his life for the safety of the country.

The prime minister said the entire Pakistani nation pays homage to Major Tufail Shaheed for his sacrifice.

The nation, he said, was proud of the martyrs and will never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs and families for the country.