PM Pays Tribute To Martyred Army Officer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik on his martyrdom after sustaining injuries in an operation against Khawariji terrorists in Tirah valley few days back.
In a statement on Sunday, the prime minister prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyr and patience for the bereaved family.
Lt Uzair Mehmood Malik while leading the army jawans, eliminated four Khawariji terrorists, he said adding that the officers and jawans of Pakistan army were removing the Al-Khawarij fitna from the Pakistani soil.
He said, "he and the whole nation pays tribute to the brave officers and jawans of Pakistan Army."
He said Pakistani nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the army in the war against terrorists.
"Our martyrs and their families are pride of the whole nation," he added.
