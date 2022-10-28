UrduPoint.com

PM Pays Tribute To Martyred Levies Official Escorting Polio Team In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 10:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paying tribute to a martyred Levies official escorting a polio team in Balochistan, said the terrorists wanted to cripple the children of Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a statement, said the whole nation saluted martyred Habib ur Rehman who had sacrificed his life while guarding the polio vaccination team.

"Terrorists want to cripple the children of Pakistan. We will eliminate the scourge of terrorism with the support of nation and cooperation by the armed forces," the prime minister remarked.

He said the whole nation paid tribute to the polio workers and security officials guarding them.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of rank of the martyred and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

