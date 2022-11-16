PM pays tribute to martyred police personnel of Lakki Marwat terror attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police van in Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and paid tribute to the six martyred personnel.

"The nation salutes the sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the motherland," he said in a tweet.

Shehbaz Sharif termed terrorists the enemies of the country and vowed to fight terrorism till its elimination. He lauded the role of the police in safeguarding the people from the menace of terrorism. He urged the KP government to announce awards and Shuhada Package for the martyred personnel.

The prime minister extended condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of their souls.