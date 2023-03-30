PM pays tribute to martyred policemen in Lakki Marwat terrorist attack

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on a police station in Lakki Marwat that resulted into the martyrdom of three personnel including a Deputy Superintendent Police.

The prime minister paid tribute to DSP Headquarters Iqbal Mohmand, and Sepoys Waqar, Marjan and Karamat who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The prime minister extended condolences to the families of the martyrs.

He said the police were playing a wonderful role as the first line of defence against terrorism.

PM Sharif said elimination of terrorism was vital for the stability of the country.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the driver of Armoured Personnel Career, Sardar Ali and the other six injured policemen.

The prime minister directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to provide the Martyrs' Assistance Package to the families of the martyred policemen and extend best treatment facilities to the injured.