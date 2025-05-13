PM Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of "Battle Of Truth"; Says Indian Arrogance Shattered
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paying tribute to the martyrs of Ma'arka-i-Haq (Battle of Truth) said that through the operation Bunyanum Marsoos, the Pakistan armed forces shattered India's illusion of numerical strength and arrogance.
The prime minister, in a statement, saluted the families of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.
He paid tribute to five officers and personnel of the Pakistan Air Force and six officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army who were martyred while defending the homeland.
“We not only defended the country with full force but also ensured that the sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan remained unscathed. The brave officers and soldiers of the Pakistan armed forces fulfilled their promise to the nation to protect the motherland,” he remarked
He said that the entire nation was proud of its martyrs and their families and that they would never forget the sacrifices of its brave sons.
Expressing grief over the martyrdom of 40 innocent civilians, including 15 children and 7 women, as a result of Indian aggression, he said, "We have not forgotten the martyrs of the nation, nor will we do so, and their families will never be left alone.”
Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated that a Martyrs’ Package had already been announced and the state would fully support the martyrs' families.
He prayed to Allah Almighty for elevation of the martyrs’ ranks, patience for their families and early recovery of the injured, and said the operation Bunyanum Marsoos gave a fitting response to India.
“Bunyanum Marsoos made it clear to India that it must respect the sovereignty and integrity of other nations in the region. We are a peaceful nation, but we know how to respond to any aggression. Operation Bunyanum Marsoos is clear proof of that,” the prime minister commented.
