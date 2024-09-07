PM Pays Tribute To PAF's Sacrifices, Professional Excellence
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday paid tribute to the Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) unwavering sacrifices and professional excellence on the occasion of Air Force Day.
He commended the bravery and valor of PAF personnel, who despite being outnumbered, thwarted the enemy's malicious intentions with their courage.
"On September 7, 1965, the PAF's Shaheens created a history of courage, bravery and courage," the prime minister said in a message.
He particularly mentioned the heroics of MM Alam, who downed five enemy aircraft within a minute, shattering their pride.
Meanwhile, the prime minister, in a post on his official X timeline, saluted the courageous air warriors and their families on Air Force Day.
"Pakistan takes pride in the courage, dedication, and commitment demonstrated by its Air Force."
He said their exceptional service and prowess ensured that "our skies are safe and their determination and valor contributes to a stronger Pakistan".
