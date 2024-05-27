- Home
PM Pays Tribute To Pak Army's Officers, Soldiers For Successful Operations Against Terrorists
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid tribute to the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army for carrying out successful operations against the terrorists in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and Bagh, Khyber district.
The prime minister also paid tribute to five soldiers Naek Muhammad Ashfaq Butt, Lance Naek Syed Danish Afkar, Sepoy Taimoor Malik, Sepoy Nadir Sagheer and Sepoy Muhammad Yaseen who embraced martyrdom during the operation in Bagh.
He said the Pakistan Army soldiers took part in the operations against the terrorist elements by putting their lives at risk.
"May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of the martyrs in the paradise and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with patience," he said in a message issued by the PM House.
PM Shehbaz said the entire nation including himself paid tribute to the family members of the martyrs.
He emphasized that the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Armed Forces always preferred the country's integrity and solidarity over their lives.
"We will continue the war till complete elimination of the menace of terrorism from the country," he resolved.
He said the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces.
