PM Pays Tribute To Police For Countering Terrorism
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Embargoed: Not to be published, broadcast before August 4*
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauded the police force for ensuring public peace and order and conducting hundreds of operations in the war against terrorism to counter enemy's designs to cause insecurity in the country.
In a message on the occasion of Police Martyrs' Day, he said, "Today, we pay tribute to the brave officers and men of our police who, regardless of the weather conditions remain active in the performance of their duty away from their loved ones and sacrifice their lives to maintain law and order in every corner of the country. Today, we also salute the great families of our martyrs who sacrifice their future for us."
"In the war on terrorism, more than 8,000 police officers and men sacrificed their blood for the sake of the homeland and, as a frontline defence force, saved millions of children of the country from orphanhood as their children became parentless," he added.
He said recently, five elite force soldiers were martyred while conducting an operation against dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan. "Thousands of police martyrs, including these martyrs, are our pride," he remarked.
He said, "Pakistan Police has demonstrated its professional capabilities all over the world and the medals and awards won at the recent World Police Summit 2025 are a clear proof of this. The use of modern technology in policing for the establishment of public peace and order and successful prevention of crime is heartening, as it will make the safety of citizens more sound and effective."
"The role of police remained vital in the establishment of anti-terrorism forces in all four provinces, joint operations and cooperation with the Pakistan Army and Rangers, during natural disasters and other emergencies, due to which the citizens’ perspective towards the police has improved and the performance of the police has enhanced significantly," he observed.
In the past years, the prime minister said the police conducted hundreds of operations in the war against terrorism to foil the enemy's intentions of creating insecurity and chaos in Pakistan.
"From the beaches of Gwadar to the soaring mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan, every police officer assigned to protect the country is a source of pride for me and the entire nation," he added.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..
UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..
ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment
UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025
ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector
BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PKR 1.44 BILLION
44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid
Dubai welcomes 9.88 million international visitors in H1 2025, up 6% Y-o-Y
UAE delivers 65 tonness of medical supplies to Gaza in cooperation with WHO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dutch ambassador completes term in Pakistan, reflects on deep ties6 hours ago
-
Tarar & Pirzada see off Iranian President7 hours ago
-
Ministries, positions, portfolios are responsibilities of people: Shah8 hours ago
-
Pakistan most at risk, least responsible for climate change: Minister9 hours ago
-
Rawal Dam spillways to open Monday morning as water level reaches critical mark9 hours ago
-
Educational Institutions organize events regarding Marka-e-Haq, Independence day in Matiari9 hours ago
-
NA to meet Monday to take up 32-point agenda9 hours ago
-
Hyderabad Police offices illuminated for Independence day9 hours ago
-
Police Martyrs’ Day marked with solemn tributes in Rawalpindi9 hours ago
-
Zero tolerance policy being implemented against those selling sugar at high rates10 hours ago
-
July Beyond Borders: Bangladesh High Commission hosts exhibition to commemorate mass uprising annive ..10 hours ago
-
Governor Sindh attends closing ceremony of "My Karachi Oasis of Harmony" exhibition10 hours ago