PM Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam On His Birthday

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2023 | 11:20 AM

PM pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birthday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday paid special tribute to the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 147th birthday.

“Today, we celebrate the 147th birthday of our great leader, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

“His vision and unwavering commitment have been the guiding light for our nation. Let's honor his legacy by upholding unity, faith, and discipline!,” the prime minister remarked.

