ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary, who sacrificed his life to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemy.

The prime minister, in his message on the anniversary, said that Rashid Minhas Shaheed had sacrificed his life by setting an example of gallantry. His dutifulness, valor and commitment to oath for the country's defence is a role model for the young generation, he added.

"The whole nation including me salutes this brave soldier of the Pakistan Air Force. The nation can never forget the sacrifices of soldiers and officers of Pakistan's armed forces for safeguarding the country," he commented.