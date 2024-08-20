Open Menu

PM Pays Tribute To Rashid Minhas Shaheed's Sacrifice To Thwart Enemy's Designs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM

PM pays tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed's sacrifice to thwart enemy's designs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary, who sacrificed his life to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemy.

The prime minister, in his message on the anniversary, said that Rashid Minhas Shaheed had sacrificed his life by setting an example of gallantry. His dutifulness, valor and commitment to oath for the country's defence is a role model for the young generation, he added.

"The whole nation including me salutes this brave soldier of the Pakistan Air Force. The nation can never forget the sacrifices of soldiers and officers of Pakistan's armed forces for safeguarding the country," he commented.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Young Rashid

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

3 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

3 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

3 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

3 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

3 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

3 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

3 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

3 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

3 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

3 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan