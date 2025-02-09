PM pays tribute to security forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday appreciated security forces for carrying out successful operation against 'Fitna-al-Khawarij', terrorists in district Dera Ismail Khan and district North Waziristan.

The premier paid tribute to security forces for killing seven 'Khawarij' terrorists in the operations. He said, "Entire nation salutes the security forces for valiantly fighting terrorists."

Shehbaz said, "We are fully committed to rooting out all types of terrorism from the country."