Open Menu

PM Pays Tribute To Security Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 08:10 PM

PM pays tribute to security forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday appreciated security forces for carrying out successful operation against 'Fitna-al-Khawarij', terrorists in district Dera Ismail Khan and district North Waziristan.

The premier paid tribute to security forces for killing seven 'Khawarij' terrorists in the operations. He said, "Entire nation salutes the security forces for valiantly fighting terrorists."

Shehbaz said, "We are fully committed to rooting out all types of terrorism from the country."

Recent Stories

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to mee ..

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam

16 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statemen ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

1 hour ago
 Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral ..

Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours

1 hour ago
 Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli stateme ..

Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements again ..

Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitor ..

Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY

2 hours ago
 American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx e ..

American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration

3 hours ago
 Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financia ..

Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'

3 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificia ..

UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence

3 hours ago
 SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers com ..

SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan