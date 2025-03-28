Open Menu

PM Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Operations Against Terrorists

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 12:30 AM

PM pays tribute to security forces for operations against terrorists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday paid tribute to security forces for successful operations against terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij in areas of Mir Ali and Miran Shah in district North Waziristan and in the area of Daraban in district Dera Ismail Khan.

He paid tribute to security forces for killing 11 Khawariji terrorists in operations.He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism. The government was determined to eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country, he added.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House m ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House mourn Mohamed Al-Mahrasawy, cha ..

20 minutes ago
 Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disp ..

Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disputes ahead of Eid

20 minutes ago
 Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to ad ..

Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to advance Morocco's digital infras ..

50 minutes ago
 Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation impleme ..

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation implementing Ramadan Iftar Programme ..

1 hour ago
 Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation conduct ..

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation conducts Ramadan Iftar programme in M ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives written message from Presid ..

UAE President receives written message from President of Angola on strengthening ..

2 hours ago
Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformat ..

Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platfor ..

3 hours ago
 Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate ..

Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate to launch industrial zone for ..

3 hours ago
 Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 millio ..

Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 million to Fathers' Endowment campai ..

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Board of Trustees of Zayed bi ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

3 hours ago
 Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at char ..

Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at charity suhoor

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan