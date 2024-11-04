PM pays tribute to security forces for successful operations against Fitna al-Khawarij

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid tribute to the security forces for conducting successful operations against Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in Khamrang area of South Waziristan and the Dosali area of North Waziristan.

In a statement, the prime minister lauded the security forces for killing six Khawarij and arresting three others in the operations.

"We will continue to thwart the nefarious designs of Fitna al-Khawarij," he added.

The entire nation, he said saluted the Pakistan Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies for their professional expertise and bravery.

"The fight against terrorists will continue until the complete eradication of terrorism," the prime minister said.