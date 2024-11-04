Open Menu

PM Pays Tribute To Security Forces For Successful Operations Against Fitna Al-Khawarij

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:45 PM

PM pays tribute to security forces for successful operations against Fitna al-Khawarij

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid tribute to the security forces for conducting successful operations against Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in Khamrang area of South Waziristan and the Dosali area of North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid tribute to the security forces for conducting successful operations against Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in Khamrang area of South Waziristan and the Dosali area of North Waziristan.

In a statement, the prime minister lauded the security forces for killing six Khawarij and arresting three others in the operations.

"We will continue to thwart the nefarious designs of Fitna al-Khawarij," he added.

The entire nation, he said saluted the Pakistan Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies for their professional expertise and bravery.

"The fight against terrorists will continue until the complete eradication of terrorism," the prime minister said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif North Waziristan South Waziristan Prime Minister

Recent Stories

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Socia ..

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar

32 minutes ago
 World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of ..

World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Pre ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy

4 minutes ago
 Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of ..

Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Committe ..

4 minutes ago
 Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initi ..

Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi

4 minutes ago
 CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffi ..

CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation

4 minutes ago
District Coordination Committee discusses developm ..

District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..

10 minutes ago
 Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competi ..

Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential c ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities

10 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on succ ..

Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test

10 minutes ago
 APBUMA demands pro-export strategies

APBUMA demands pro-export strategies

10 minutes ago
 ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notifi ..

ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan