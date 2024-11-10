PM pays tribute to security forces for successful operation against Khawarij

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tribute to the security forces for killing four Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in Spinwam area of North Waziristan and injuring two others who were subsequently arrested.

The prime minister praised the officers and personnel of security forces for their successful operation against Fitna-al-Khawarij in Spinwam, North Waziristan.

He said that the entire nation was proud of the brave soldiers of the security forces.

“We will continue to fight against the specter of terrorism till its complete eradication from the country,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoting the prime minister as saying.

He vowed to continue crushing the nefarious designs of Fitna al-Khawarij.