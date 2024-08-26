PM Pays Tribute To Security Personnel Martyred In Balochistan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 09:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid tributes to the personnel of security forces who embraced martyrdom during operations against terrorists in various areas of Balochistan province.
In a message, the prime minister said the timely actions of the security forces foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists.
He said the entire nation stood with its brave security forces.
He vowed to uproot all forms of terrorism adding that the cowardly activities of the terrorists could not shake our resolve.
Offering his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the prime minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in Jannah.
