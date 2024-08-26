Open Menu

PM Pays Tribute To Security Personnel Martyred In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 09:21 PM

PM pays tribute to security personnel martyred in Balochistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid tributes to the personnel of security forces who embraced martyrdom during operations against terrorists in various areas of Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid tributes to the personnel of security forces who embraced martyrdom during operations against terrorists in various areas of Balochistan province.

In a message, the prime minister said the timely actions of the security forces foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

He said the entire nation stood with its brave security forces.

He vowed to uproot all forms of terrorism adding that the cowardly activities of the terrorists could not shake our resolve.

Offering his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the prime minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in Jannah.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed All

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

6 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

6 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

6 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

6 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

6 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

6 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

6 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

6 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

6 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

6 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

6 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan