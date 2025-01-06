- Home
PM Pays Tribute To Shaheed Aitezaz Hasan For Unmatched Bravery In Protecting Schoolchildren
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid tribute to Shaheed Aitezaz Hasan who sacrificed his life to save his school and classmates from a devastating attack.
"Today, we commemorate the martyrdom of Shaheed Aitezaz Hasan, a true son of the soil from district Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whose extraordinary courage stands as a beacon of hope and resilience," the prime minister said in a social media post on X.
He noted that at just 15 years of age, Aitezaz displayed unparalleled bravery, valiantly sacrificing his life to shield his school and classmates from a devastating attack.
"His selflessness and unwavering resolve remind us of his lasting impact a single act of courage can have on countless lives," the prime minister added.
He emphasized that Aitezaz's legacy will continue to inspire future generations.
