PM pays tribute to Shuja Khanzada on 7th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid tribute to former Punjab home minister Colonel (Retd) Shuja Khanzada for his courage, dedication and nobility.

"Remembering Col. (r) Shuja Khanzada Shaheed on his seventh death anniversary. He was a great friend, a loyal, committed party leader and above all a noble soul," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister recalled Khanzada's steadfastness to combat terrorism despite threats to his own life.

"Despite threats to his life, he did not shy away from leading the fight against terrorism as Punjab Home Minister," he said.

On August 16, 2015, Punjab home minister Colonel (Retd) Shuja Khanzada was killed in a suicide attack on his political office in Shadi Khan village, Attock, along with 16 others.