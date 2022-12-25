PM pays tribute to soldier martyred in Zhob operation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday paid tribute to sepoy Haq Nawaz who was martyred during operation of security forces in the area of Zhob in Balochistan.

In a statement, the prime minister lauded the security forces for their effective operation against the terrorists.

"The brave sons of the nation are foiling nefarious designs of the terrorists. The nation salutes its martyrs," he remarked.

The PM expressed sympathy with the family of martyred Haq Nawaz.

He prayed for higher ranks of the martyr in Jannah and for early recovery of the injured soldiers.