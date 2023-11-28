Open Menu

PM Pays Tribute To UAE’s National Heroes At Wahat Al Karama Monument

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 06:38 PM

ABU DHABI (United Arab Emirates), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited the martyrs memorial of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Abu Dhabi and paid tribute to the national heroes.

The prime minister laid a wreath at ‘Wahat Al Karama’, the national and cultural monument, meaning the oasis of dignity, to commemorate the Emiratis who laid their lives in the line of duty.

Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan briefed PM Kakar about the monument as an icon to highlight the great sacrifices of national heroes.

The prime minister was presented with a static guard of honour on the occasion.

Later, PM Kakar went on a tour across the memorial and penned his expressions in the visitor book placed on the premises.

More Stories From Pakistan