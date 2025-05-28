- Home
- Pakistan
- PM pays tributes to leaders, scientists, engineers, forces for making country’s defence indomitabl ..
PM Pays Tributes To Leaders, Scientists, Engineers, Forces For Making Country’s Defence Indomitable
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday joined the nation in celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer by paying tributes to the former prime ministers, scientists, engineers and valiant armed forces who made the country’s defence invincible.
On X handle, the prime minister said “As the nation celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer, we thank Allah Almighty for His countless blessings and for granting us yet another glorious victory in the face of recent Indian aggression.”
Twenty-seven years ago, on this historic day, he said then prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan’s defence invincible with his bold and courageous decision in 1998 to go ahead with a peaceful nuclear test, in the face of strong opposition from many powerful countries.
Thus this historic decision gave Pakistan the status of a nuclear power.
“I join the nation in paying tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for his visionary leadership. We also honour our brilliant scientists and engineers who turned the vision and aspirations of the entire nation into reality,” he added.
The prime minister further said that they commended their valiant armed forces for their unwavering resolve and determination to defend the nation’s frontiers against all external and internal threats.
“In the same spirit of unity and resolve, we pledge to build Pakistan into a strong economic power that would become the envy of the world. InshaAllah!” the prime minister further posted.
Recent Stories
'Artists of the Middle East: 1900 to Now' book unveiled at Arab Media Summit
UAE Alliance for Climate Action convenes 3rd Advisory Committee meeting
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Mexico's Revillagigedo Islands
'Utilities for Net Zero Alliance' accelerates global shift to renewable energy
Arab Media Summit session urges content creators to prioritise impact over numbe ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Azerbaijan on National Day
SCA launches region’s first 'Finfluencer' licence to regulate digital financia ..
Captains of regional media highlight scope for industry’s growth amid technolo ..
Capitalise on AI or risk being left behind, experts emphasise during session at ..
Arab Media Forum panels highlight power of human stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM pays tributes to leaders, scientists, engineers, forces for making country’s defence indomitabl ..2 minutes ago
-
Sharmila Farooqi urges for national solidarity, dialogue on 'Youm-e-Takbeer"22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan marks Youm-e-Takbeer with enthusiasm, social media brimming with tributes22 minutes ago
-
Posters again appear in IIOJK with pictures of Pakistani flag, Asim Munir, J-10C22 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui congratulates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer, asserts Pakistan's strength won't be challeng ..1 hour ago
-
ASI Abbasi laid to rest with full honors after embracing martyrdom2 hours ago
-
Police officer martyred, constable injured during robbers’ gunfire3 hours ago
-
Kashmir issue has re-emerged prominently: Ambassador11 hours ago
-
CM Bugti pays tribute to Armed Forces on Youm-e-Takbeer11 hours ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer reflects nation's resolve to protect its sovereignty: Law Minister11 hours ago
-
CJCSC, services chiefs extend felicitations on Youm-e-Takbeer anniversary12 hours ago
-
Former governor praised Pak army for making nation proud during recent conflict12 hours ago