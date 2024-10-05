PM pays tributes to security forces for killing six Khawarij terrorists in North Waziristan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday commended the security forces for killing six Khawarij terrorists in a successful operation against the terrorists in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan.

The prime minister paid tribute to Lt Colonel Muhammad Shaukat, Lance Naik Muhammad Ullah, Lance Naik Akhtar Zaman, Lance Naik Shahid Ullah, Lance Naik Yousaf, and Sepoy Jameel Ahmed, who embraced martyrdom while bravely confronting the terrorists.

In a statement, the prime minister prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks in Jannah and expressed condolences to their families.

The entire nation salutes the martyrs, the prime minister added.

He said the Pakistan Army had made unparalleled sacrifices in the war against terrorism.