PM Pays Tributes To Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

June 21, 2022

PM pays tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and said the void created by her martyrdom would never be filed.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister, on her 69th birthday, said democracy without her was poorer.

Praying for her eternal peace, he further recollected that the former prime minister fearlessly and staunchly advocated the causes, she believed in.

"I pay my rich tributes to Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto on her 69th birthday. Our democracy is poorer without her; the void left by her martyrdom will never be filled. She fearlessly; staunchly advocated the causes she believed in. May Allah rest her soul in peace," the prime minister posted a tweet.

