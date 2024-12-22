Open Menu

PM Pays Tributes To Working Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PM pays tributes to working women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday lauded the invaluable contributions of working women in Pakistan, acknowledging their essential role in building society and driving the nation's economic progress.

In his message on the occasion of National Working Women’s Day, the prime minister emphasized that women constitute more than half of Pakistan’s population and are pivotal in shaping the country’s future. Quoting the founder of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA) , he said, “No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you.”

He reiterated his government’s commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for women, enabling them to excel and contribute to national advancement.

Highlighting the achievements of women in leadership roles across various fields, including education, healthcare, business, and public service, the prime minister acknowledged their indispensable contributions not only in professional spheres but also in nurturing families and raising future generations.

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by working women, the prime minister outlined several government initiatives aimed at supporting and empowering them including the provision of youth interest-free loans to encourage entrepreneurship among women, establishment of an endowment fund for women’s education and sports development, creation of daycare centers to help women balance work and family responsibilities and specialized training programs to enhance women’s skills and leadership potential.

“My government envisions a future where women in leadership are the norm, not the exception,” the prime minister stated.

He also stressed the importance of creating women-friendly work environments that allow them to thrive, emphasizing that fostering their talents is key to ensuring their continued role in shaping Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Sports Business Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress Women Sunday Family Government

Recent Stories

UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Pade ..

UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship

18 minutes ago
 RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al ..

RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road

18 minutes ago
 DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its w ..

DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station

1 hour ago
 SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisati ..

SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project

1 hour ago
 UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

2 hours ago
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

4 hours ago
 Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen f ..

Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time

6 hours ago
 23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Island ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says

6 hours ago
 Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missi ..

Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing

6 hours ago
 S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite i ..

S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite into orbit

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan