ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday offered condolence to his Principal Secretary, Syed Tauqeer Shah over the death of his mother.

During the visit to the residence of Tauqeer Shah, the prime minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved family.