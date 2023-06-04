UrduPoint.com

PM Pens Down Special Message For President Erdogan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 02:10 PM

PM pens down special message for President Erdogan

ANKARA, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has penned down his felicitation message along with his signatures on a special board set up on the inauguration of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the third time in office.

The prime minister joined other foreign dignitaries including presidents and heads of governments to place their congratulatory messages on the board.

He extended felicitation and good wishes to President Erdogan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Sunday.

Other visiting dignitaries including presidents and heads of governments also signed and wrote their messages.

