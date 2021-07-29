PM performs e-balloting of 2,000 low-cost LDA flats

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday performed the balloting of 2,000 low-cost apartments of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) under Naya Pakistan Housing Authority project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday performed the balloting of 2,000 low-cost apartments of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) under Naya Pakistan Housing Authority project.

The computerized balloting, held here at the PM House, is aimed at ensuring transparent and fair procedure of providing affordable residential units to low-income groups on easy installment plan.

The government will provide Rs 300,000 subsidy on each apartment.

A total of 4,000 apartments will be constructed under the LDA apartments project.