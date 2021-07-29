UrduPoint.com
PM Performs E-balloting Of 2,000 Low-cost LDA Flats

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday performed the balloting of 2,000 low-cost apartments of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) under Naya Pakistan Housing Authority project.

The computerized balloting, held here at the PM House, is aimed at ensuring transparent and fair procedure of providing affordable residential units to low-income groups on easy installment plan.

The government will provide Rs 300,000 subsidy on each apartment.

A total of 4,000 apartments will be constructed under the LDA apartments project.

