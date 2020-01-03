UrduPoint.com
PM Performs Ground Breaking Of AIIC Spreading Over 3300 Acres Of Land

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:08 PM

PM performs ground breaking of AIIC spreading over 3300 acres of land

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday performed the ground breaking of the Allama Iqbal Industrial City, spreading over 3,300 acres of land near Sahianwala Interchange along Motorway M-4

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Jahangir Khan Treen, Adviser to PM on Commerce, Production and Investment Abdur Razzaq Dawood, Provincial Minister for Industries Aslam Iqbal, the Chinese Ambassador, Chinese Consul General Chinese Embassy Lahore and Mian Kahsif Ashfaq, the Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) were also present on the occasion.

The Allama Iqbal Industrial is spreading over 3,300 acres of land near Sahianwala Interchange along Motorway M-4.

It is a flagship project of the FIEDMC, which will attract investment of Rs400 billion, including the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). It will also create 300,000 job opportunities for the unemployed youths.

On this occasion, Mian Kashif Ashfaq, the Chairman FIEDMC briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Later, the prime minister also planted a sapling under the Clean & Green Pakistan programme.

