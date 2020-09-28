PM performs ground breaking of Timergara-Khar-Momad Gat road

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday performed the ground breaking of gigantic Timergara-Khar-Momad Gat road that would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 6858 million

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday performed the ground breaking of gigantic Timergara-Khar-Momad Gat road that would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 6858 million.

The Prime Minister was briefed about salient features of the mega project that would be completed in 18 months and later connected to Swat Motorway. It was the longstanding demand of people of Bajaur, Mohmand and Lower Dir districts.

Earlier, Provincial Minister Zakat Anwar Zaib Khan and Members National Assembly Gul Dad Khan and Gul Zafar Khan presented traditional turban to the Prime Minister.

Traditional turbans were also presented to Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The construction of road would help promote trade and business activities and open up the entire region for tourism besides generating employment opportunities for local youth, said MNA Gul Zafar Khan.

He said hundreds of thousands of people would get quality communication facilities and distance between Bajaur, Mohmand and Dir Lower districts would be significantly reduced.

The construction of new roads, he said, would also help boost tourism activities in these scenic area.