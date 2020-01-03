UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Performs Groundbreaking Of Industrial City To Create 300,000 Jobs, Attract Rs400 Billion Investment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 04:38 PM

PM performs groundbreaking of industrial city to create 300,000 jobs, attract Rs400 billion investment

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday performed groundbreaking of Allama Iqbal Industrial City of Faisalabad, being established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor and expected to create around 300,000 jobs and attract Rs400 billion investment to the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday performed groundbreaking of Allama Iqbal Industrial City of Faisalabad, being established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor and expected to create around 300,000 jobs and attract Rs400 billion investment to the country.

During the day-long visit here, the prime minister performed groundbreaking of the gigantic project before unveiling a plaque and also planted a sapling at the project site as part of his 10 Billion Tree Tsunami and as an indication that the industrialization should never be made at the cost of environment.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and provincial ministers were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister was briefed about the timeline and significance of the project that is expected to create 300,000 job opportunities for the people of Punjab during the next five years and is in line with prime minister's vision of creating 10 million jobs.

The project will attract approximately Rs400 billion investment in automobiles, value added textiles, engineering, pharmaceuticals, food processing, chemicals, construction materials, FGCG and packaging sectors. It will contribute to the GDP of Pakistan, increase the exports of the country and would also encourage the import substitution.

In total, nine Special Economic Zones had been planned under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Industrial Cooperation Framework. Out of these, three have been declared as Prioritized Special Economic Zones by the governments of Pakistan and China including Allama Iqbal Industrial City of Faisalabad, Rashakai SEZ in KPK and Dhabajee SEZ in Sindh.

Under CPEC industrial cooperation, the Government of Pakistan expects huge industrial relocation.

Strategically located on Motorway M4 at Sahianwala Interchange, Allama Iqbal Industrial City of Faisalabad is the first Prioritized Special Economic Zone in Pakistan. The first phase of the project would be completed by year 2021.

Keeping in view the importance of CPEC, the Government of the Punjab has placed the project on high priority and is providing all the necessary support for its early completion.

M-3 Industrial City SEZ of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company is the success story, which has attracted foreign direct investments from China, Turkey, Korea, Europe and Japan.

The project has the distinction of hosting maximum number of private sector Chinese companies in Pakistan and the number is increasing day by day due to its excellent infrastructure and professional management.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Tsunami Prime Minister Chief Minister Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Exports Import Punjab Europe Motorway Turkey China Company Visit Job CPEC Japan SITE Commerce Textile All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

IVPD month-long Promotional Link Training on Finan ..

8 minutes ago

Vivo Upgrades The Style Statement with S1 Pro in P ..

27 minutes ago

China calls for restraint to avoid further escalat ..

51 seconds ago

Court adjourns excessive ephedrine quota case hear ..

52 seconds ago

Zakat distribution among deserving people to be en ..

27 minutes ago

East China port sees robust growth in sea-trial t ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.