PM Performs Umrah, Prays For Nation, Ummah

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 12:19 PM

PM performs Umrah, prays for nation, Ummah

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday along with his delegation performed Umrah

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday along with his delegation performed Umrah.

The prime minister performed 'Saey' between Safa and Marwa and afterward prayed for the security, development and prosperity of the nation and and the Muslim Umma, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Doors of the Khana-e-Kaba were also opened for the prime minister and his delegation.

