PM Personally Looking In Noor Muqaddam Case: Dr Gill

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken briefing from Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad on Noor Muqaddam case as he was personally looking into the matter.

He said the prime minister had directed the IGP not to give relaxation to anyone allegedly involved in this case. The court was requested to take up the case on priority, he added Dr Gill said if police had received the information in time, perhaps, the life of Noor could have been saved.

He said such cases should properly be handled till to the logical conclusion so that the culprits could be brought to justice timely.

He assured the former ambassador that the government and nation was standing by him at this crucial juncture.

He said Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari was personally in touch with the police in the case.

He said the best police officers were supervising the investigation process and the case was purely being handled on merit.

Dr Gill, during his visit to slain Noor Muqaddam, expressed deep grief and sorrow over her death and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said former Ambassador Shoukat Ali, father of the victim, had done a lot for Pakistan and everyone was saddened by the tragic incident of Noor Muqaddam.

