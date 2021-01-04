UrduPoint.com
PM Personally Looking Into Usama's Killing Case: Zulfi Bukhari

Mon 04th January 2021 | 03:08 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Monday attended the Qul Khawni for Usma Satti, who was shot dead by the Anti-Terrorism Squad officials here the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Monday attended the Qul Khawni for Usma Satti, who was shot dead by the Anti-Terrorism Squad officials here the other day.

On the occasion, he assured the deceased's family of justice and told them that Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally looking into the matter, said a news release.

The SAPM said a judicial commission had been formed in line with the commitment, made by him the other day.

