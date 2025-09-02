PM personally monitoring flood relief in KP, GB: NA told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Safron and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engr Ameer Maqam, on Tuesday said the federal government was actively engaged in relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit areas of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally monitoring the situation daily.

Opening the debate in the National Assembly (NA) on the flood situation, Ameer Maqam, who also serves as the Prime Minister’s coordinator for federal relief activities in KP, said the government had extended full support to affected communities in KP, GB and Azad Jammu and Kashmir following flash floods and cloudbursts since mid-August.

He recalled that on August 14, a destructive flood struck Gilgit-Baltistan, claiming 41 lives and damaging critical road links. The Prime Minister, he said, visited the region, distributed compensation cheques at victims’ doorsteps, and directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to restore damaged roads.

The minister said another major flood hit Swat on August 15, causing heavy human and financial losses. “I was present in Swat at that time and witnessed the devastation. The very next day, the Prime Minister formed a special monitoring committee, which continues to hold daily meetings sometimes in person, sometimes via Zoom, even during his foreign visits,” he added.

The minister said he himself visited the worst-affected areas, including Swat, Shangla, Bajaur, Buner, and Swabi, while the Prime Minister’s monitoring committee coordinated with provincial authorities, NDMA, Pakistan Army, and other stakeholders.

He added that the federal government mobilized all relevant departments, particularly the NHA, to restore roads and reopen supply routes in collaboration with provincial teams.

The House was informed that floods had affected several districts, including Buner, Swat, Shangla, Bajaur, Mansehra and Dera Ismail Khan.

The Prime Minister, he said, had also visited Buner with other federal ministers to express solidarity with the victims. Residents, however, urged immediate restoration of electricity and mobile networks rather than additional relief goods.

He said 92 feeders and 14 grids were damaged in KP, but due to joint efforts by the Ministry of Energy and local teams, 88 feeders had been restored, while the remaining would be functional within days.

The minister appreciated the role of the Pakistan Army, NHA and other federal institutions in extending assistance, regardless of federal-provincial jurisdiction.

He said that the government never politicized relief efforts, responding directly to local needs. “Where people asked for electricity restoration, mobile connectivity, or road rehabilitation, the federal government delivered promptly,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he added, announced Rs2 million in compensation for each affected family in KP, GB, and Punjab. Distribution is underway in coordination with provincial administrations.

Ameer Maqam also acknowledged the contributions of NGOs, volunteers, and local communities, saying their generosity and resilience deserved appreciation.

He urged all stakeholders to rise above politics and focus on supporting flood victims. “The federal government, under the Prime Minister’s direct supervision, has stood by the people of KP and GB from day one and will continue to do so until full rehabilitation is achieved,” he affirmed.

The minister also paid tribute to the Prime Minister’s speech and activities at the recent OIC conference, terming them a source of pride not only for Pakistan but for the entire Muslim Ummah.

He further expressed solidarity with the people of Afghanistan over the recent devastating earthquake that claimed numerous lives.

