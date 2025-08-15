Open Menu

PM Personally Monitoring Floods, Rains Situation In KP: Muqam

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 08:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is personally monitoring the floods and rains situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement here, he said the federal government is ensuring immediate provision of resources to deliver emergency aid to the flood and rains affected areas of KP.

"The entire nation is saddened by the financial and human losses caused by the flash floods," said Amir Muqam.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of several precious lives due to heavy rains and cloudbursts in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Buner, Shangla, Swat, Bajaur, Lower Dir, and Mansehra.

"We offer our deep condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives and those affected by these tragic incidents. We share the grief of the bereaved families."

He prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the floods and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the helicopter crash involving rescue team members.

"The entire nation stands in solidarity with the grieving families," said Amir Muqam, adding this is a time of trial for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the federal government stands with the victims during this difficult time.

