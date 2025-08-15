PM Personally Monitoring Floods, Rains Situation In KP: Muqam
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is personally monitoring the floods and rains situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In a statement here, he said the federal government is ensuring immediate provision of resources to deliver emergency aid to the flood and rains affected areas of KP.
"The entire nation is saddened by the financial and human losses caused by the flash floods," said Amir Muqam.
He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of several precious lives due to heavy rains and cloudbursts in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Buner, Shangla, Swat, Bajaur, Lower Dir, and Mansehra.
"We offer our deep condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives and those affected by these tragic incidents. We share the grief of the bereaved families."
He prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the floods and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the helicopter crash involving rescue team members.
"The entire nation stands in solidarity with the grieving families," said Amir Muqam, adding this is a time of trial for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He said the federal government stands with the victims during this difficult time.
Recent Stories
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..
CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab taking historic steps in health sector: Khawaja Salman4 minutes ago
-
Musadik urges national solidarity as floods devastate multiple regions4 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari directs emergency measures in KP after flood losses4 minutes ago
-
Power supply suspended in Swat due to flooding: PESCO4 minutes ago
-
FFC celebrated Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with Patriotic Zeal4 minutes ago
-
AJK government provides 33 new vehicles to strengthen police stations4 minutes ago
-
WSSC chairman praises sanitation staff for week-long I-Day cleanliness drive4 minutes ago
-
PM personally monitoring floods, rains situation in KP: Muqam4 minutes ago
-
RPO along with Commissioner Rawalpindi inspects main route of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)4 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia reaffirms unwavering support for Pakistan, inks $121 mln deals for health, energy proje ..4 minutes ago
-
Health Emergency declared in flood-affected districts, control rooms established4 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker expresses deep grief over loss of lives in KP floods14 minutes ago