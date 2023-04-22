PM phones Governor, congratulates people of KP on Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday phoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and congratulated him as well as the people of the province on the joyous occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

The governor thanked the prime minister and congratulated him on Eid and also conveyed warm felicitations on behalf people of KP, said an official statement issued by the Governor House Peshawar.