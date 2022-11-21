UrduPoint.com

PM Phones Kazakh President To Congratulate On His Re-election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday telephoned President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and conveyed his congratulations on his re-election with an overwhelming majority in the elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday telephoned President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and conveyed his congratulations on his re-election with an overwhelming majority in the elections.

During the conversation, the prime minister reiterated that the president's victory was a manifestation of the confidence that the people of Kazakhstan had exhibited in him on account of his visionary and astute leadership.

He hoped that Kazakhstan would scale new heights of prosperity and development, a PM Office press release said.

The prime minister further expressed his satisfaction with the mutual cooperation and cordial relations between both countries.

He also reiterated his desire to work together with Kazakhstan's president on continued endeavors to strengthen the bilateral cooperation to forge a strong economic partnership.

